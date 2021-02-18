Mumbai: Court rejects plea filed by Gangubai Kathiawadi’s son against Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali

A Mumbai court rejected a plea filed by Gangubai Kathiawadi’s adopted son Babuji Rawji Shah that sought a permanent injunction against the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and lead actor Alia Bhatt over "indecent representation."

Helmed by Bhansali, the film marks the first collaboration between him and Bhatt. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', which revolves around the brothel owner and matriarch.

The drama features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved, and respected madams of Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Shah also filed a case against the book's authors Zaidi and Jane Borges.

He alleged that certain portions of the book are not just defamatory but also an infringement upon his right to privacy, self-respect, and liberty.

Bhansali and his banner moved court, seeking rejection of the suit, stating that it was barred by limitation since the book had been published in 2011. They also argued that Shah presented no proof of him being the adopted son of Gangubai.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on 11 September in 2020 but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bhansali Productions recently announced that the movie will come out sometime this year.

According to a source close to film's production, the movie's shoot was resumed at Film City in suburban Mumbai from October last year and is nearing completion.

Bhansali is co-producing the film with producer Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.