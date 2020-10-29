Mumbai: Court orders probe against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel for 'hateful, derogatory statements' against Muslims

A Mumbai Court on Thursday asked the police to investigate the complaint lodged against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly posting 'hateful and derogatory' statements against the Muslim community.

Andheri's Metropolitan magistrate Bhagawat T Zirape, has ordered Section 202 CrPC inquiry against Kangana and her sister, reports Live Law.

According to PTI, the court also asked the police station concerned to submit the inquiry report by December 5.

Advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh had approached the court saying that no action was taken by Amboli police, where he had lodged the complaint against the sisters.

As per the complaint, Chandel had posted a hate speech on Twitter in April targeting a particular community, following which her account on the micro-blogging site was suspended.