Mumbai: Bollywood financier Yusuf Lakdawala dies in Arthur Road Jail

Film financier and builder Yusuf Lakdawala, who was lodged in Arthur Road Jail after being arrested by ED in land grabbing case, passed away on Thursday. He was 75.

Yusuf was reportedly brought dead to Mumbai's JJ Hospital.

As per the news agency ANI, an accidental death report has been registered. The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

Lakdawala had been diagnosed with metastasis (the development of secondary malignant growths at a distance from a primary site of cancer). He had filed a petition seeking bail on medical grounds.

Last month, Abhinav Chandrachud, counsel for Lakdawala, informed the court that the builder’s medical report suggested that he was diagnosed with metastasis. Seeking bail on compassionate grounds, Chandrachud argued: “Medical bail may be granted so that he can get proper medical treatment at hospital".

Following earlier Bombay HC order, the Arthur Road Jail authorities, had taken Lakdawala to Tata Memorial Hospital to undergo certain tests to check relapse of life-threatening disease for which he had undergone treatment in 2009.

While submitting Lakdawala’s medical report, Chandrachud said that they had earlier thought that the cancer had relapsed and had affected his lungs. However, the report suggests that it has metastasized and spread to other parts of the body.

Hiten Venegavkar, counsel for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) suggested that instead of granting bail, the court can direct the jail authorities to provide necessary medical treatment to Lakdawala

The Arthur Road Jail authorities had assured the Bombay high court that they will provide necessary medical treatment to the incarcerated builder.

(With inputs from Urvi Mahajani)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 04:25 PM IST