Mumbai: Bollywood bodyguard Kumar Hegde booked for rape, cheating

The woman said in her statement, on April 27, Hegde called her and said he was in need of money as his mother expired in his hometown and he needed to rush there. The woman wired ₹50,000 from her savings and gave it to Hegde. Soon after Hegde reached his hometown in Karnataka, he switched off his phone and was unreachable.

On May 11, Hegde's friend called the woman and said that her fiancé was incarcerated and could not meet anyone. A few hours later, the woman received a call from a woman who claimed to be Hegde's mother and said that she was against their marriage since they belong to different castes. The woman on call also said that Hegde is going to marry another woman.

Shattered, the complainant contacted a mutual friend, who confirmed that Hegde was to be married on June 5 to another woman. Realizing that she was raped, cheated on the pretext of marriage, she approached DN Nagar Police and lodged a complaint.

While a case was registered against Hegde, senior inspector Bharat Gaikwad said that they are investigating the matter and prima facie it seems to be technical.

No arrests have been made as of now.