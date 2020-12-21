Mumbai: Arjun Rampal appears before NCB for second round of questioning in drugs case

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, who summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau, has appeared before the agency for the second round of questioning today.

Earlier, Rampal had sought time till December 21 to appear before the NCB. He was summoned by the anti-drug agency to appear before it on December 16.

The agency had last month conducted searches at his residence in which they recovered tablets regulated under the NDPS Act.

The actor had then claimed that he had a prescription for the same. The agency has been probing the veracity of his claims.

NCB sources stated that Rampal has been summoned again in view of the fresh details emerging out of their probe.

Sources said that the summons was necessitated after certain revelations made by the actor in his earlier statement proved contradictory in nature with the investigations conducted with another accused being probed by the agency.

Notably, Rampal was questioned by the agency on November 13 for around seven hours.

Rampal was summoned after the NCB obtained some information during interrogation of some of the persons arrested in the drugs case, the official said.

The NCB last month conducted searches at Rampal's residence in Bandra area of Mumbai and seized electronic gadgets and some medicines banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

His partner Gabriella Demtriades was also questioned by the agency for two days last month in the case.

Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB in the case in October and it was found that he was in touch with many Bollywood celebrities, the official said.

Agisilaos was granted bail on Tuesday, on a surety of Rs 50,000. It also asked Demetriades to submit his passport and not to leave the city without informing the NCB.

Rampal's friend Paul Bartel was also earlier arrested by the NCB in the drugs case.

Based on some WhatsApp chats involving drugs, the NCB launched a probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late film star and a few others under sections of the NDPS Act.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother, and some others accused were later granted bail.

