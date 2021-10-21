Mumbai: Ananya Panday leaves for NCB office after summons in connection with drugs seizure case

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has left for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai, where she has been summoned to record her statement.

Earlier on Thursday, NCB officials paid a visit to Ananya's house. "A search was conducted on Thursday morning. We have given our summons, now we will follow the procedure. We can't disclose further," Ashok Mutha Jain, NCB DDG, was quoted by ANI as saying.

Reportedly, the actor's name came up in the WhatsApp chats of one of the accused in the drug seizure case, in which Aryan Khan has been arrested.

Phones, laptops and electronic devices have been seized from the actor's residence, Zee news reported.

Meanwhile, a team of NCB officials visited Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat on Thursday "to seek some documents related to Aryan Khan".

"A team had visited Mannat to seek some documents related to Aryan Khan. There is no raid at Mannat," a senior NCB official told the Free Press Journal.

The NCB officials reached Shah Rukh Khan's residence ‘Mannat’ hours after he visited his son Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road jail on Thursday.

A special court in Mumbai, on Wednesday, denied bail to Aryan Khan, observing that 'on the face of it', he was indulging in "illicit drug activities on a regular basis".

His WhatsApp chats also showed, prima facie, that he was in touch with drug peddlers, the court noted.

Aryan Khan subsequently moved the Bombay High Court to challenge the lower court's order. The HC on Thursday said it would hear his bail plea on October 26.

