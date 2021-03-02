Mumbai: Ajay Devgn's car stopped by a person in Goregaon for tweet regarding farmers' protest; video goes viral

On Tuesday, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgan's car over was stopped by a person for his tweet regarding farmers' protest. The incident took place in Goregaon area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning and the video of the same is currently going viral on the internet.

The person, who stopped the car and confronted the 'Tanhaji' actor, was later arrested by the police, reported ANI.

After the news of the arrest was shared on Twitter by the news agency, users took to the micro-blogging site to share a video of the incident.

The video shows a person standing in front of Devgn's car and saying in Punjabi: "You all are against Punjab. You should be ashamed of yourself. Do you have any shame?"

The 'Son of Sardaar' actor, who was born to a Punjabi Hindu family originally from Amritsar, is seen sitting in the passenger seat of the car.

Check out the video here: