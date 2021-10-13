Mumbai: Ahead of court's order on Aryan Khan's bail plea, Salman Khan arrives at Shah Rukh Khan's residence

Ahead of the hearing on on the bail plea of Aryan Khan, accused in the Mumbai cruise drug raid case, superstar Salman Khan arrived at Shah Rukh Khan's residence - Mannat. He was spotted outside SRK's house on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier this month, Salman Khan was spotted visiting SRK's Mannat residence after the controversy busted out in media.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday opposed the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan saying the probe so far has revealed his role in the conspiracy and illicit procurement and consumption of drugs.

The NCB in its affidavit also said that Aryan Khan was in touch with some persons, who appear to be a part of an international drug network for procurement of drugs.

Further probe is on with regard to financial transactions done abroad, the agency said.

"During initial investigation, some international linkages pertinent to this applicant (Aryan Khan) have been unearthed which prima facie indicate towards illicit drug procurement. The investigation requires sufficient time so as to approach the foreign agency concerned," the affidavit said.

The NCB also submitted in the affidavit that the case of each of the accused cannot be considered individually or separately, as prima facie investigation reveals that there is a close link/nexus among all the accused, including Aryan Khan, for conspiracy to commit offences.

The judge is currently hearing the bail plea.

(With inputs from agency)

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 04:29 PM IST