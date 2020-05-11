Lockdown 3.0 in Mumbai: Actress Poonam Pandey, friend go on joyride from Bandra to Marine Drive; held

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey was arrested by Marine Drive Police on Sunday for violating lockdown rules after she was found taking a joyride in her car in south Mumbai.
A police official said, Pandey, a Bandra resident, was found driving her BMW car MH-04-FA-2456, along with her male friend around 8 pm on Sunday.
They were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience of orders promulgated by public servant (section 188) along with other relevant Acts.