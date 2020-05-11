Bollywood

Updated on

Lockdown 3.0 in Mumbai: Actress Poonam Pandey, friend go on joyride from Bandra to Marine Drive; held

By Staff Reporter

A police official said, Pandey, a Bandra resident, was found driving her BMW car MH-04-FA-2456, along with her male friend around 8 pm on Sunday.

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey was arrested by Marine Drive Police on Sunday for violating lockdown rules after she was found taking a joyride in her car in south Mumbai.

A police official said, Pandey, a Bandra resident, was found driving her BMW car MH-04-FA-2456, along with her male friend around 8 pm on Sunday.

They were arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience of orders promulgated by public servant (section 188) along with other relevant Acts.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in