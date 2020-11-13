Mum Bhai review: Impactful performances make this gang war tale watchable

The story

Raised by his mother in Mangalore, Bhaskar (Angad Bedi) one day fatally injures his class teacher who has lustful eyes on his mother. Post the incident, his mother sends him to Mumbai under Rama’s (Sikander Kher) care. Back in the 80s, Rama is a small-time don. But, Bhaskar grows up to become a policeman and is inducted into the ATS. Having risen the ranks quickly, out of jealously his department tries to run him off with every move he makes.

The review

This is just another gang war series, but has been intelligibly clubbed with how a good cop turns into a bad one. Instances have been borrowed from real life and have been dutifully exaggerated to hook viewers.

Director Akshay Chobey’s fineness in filmmaking is evident with the way he incorporates the voice over to make the narrative more seamless. However, there are times when he stages a scene that’s not necessary. For instance, there is a woman who comes to meet Bhaskar while he’s in prison. Who is she? What does she mean to Bhaskar? This isn’t shown. Akshay’s last directorial venture, Code-M, was absolutely flawless. Mum Bhai, however, comes with a few underlining flaws.

Viewers find it exceedingly difficult to imagine that they are watching a plot that is premised in the 80s. The post-production could have used vintage filters to impart the look and feel of the era. The production hasn’t devised appropriate sets, either. For instance, a red phone booth doesn’t resonate with Indian flavours. In fact, it’s a very British concept. By the 80s and 90s one could make local calls using phones that were available at the wayside store.

The name badge on Angad Bedi’s uniform isn’t appropriately fashioned. Sikander Kher doesn’t seem to age even slightly in a matter of a single decade. The title score, however, is on point as imbues the flavours of Mumbai. The fun rap is a perfect mix of Marathi Lingo and groovy beat. Angad puts up a wonderful show. His expressions are priceless, especially when he learns that he has been inducted into the ATS. He showcases a very smooth transition of emotions. This is also evident when Inspector Kharekar (Sameer Dharmadhikari), the encounter specialist, orders to wipe out the Zaheer gang. Angad very smartly ambushes his concerns for Rama, who has recently partnered with the gang.

Sikander is simply outstanding as a gangster. He has been given a very unique character. He doesn’t impose his wishes on Bhaskar, but makes him streetsmart, and very capable of defending himself. Despite being a gangster, Sikander has walks us through his soft side with great ingenuity. Overall a fast-paced show and a great one-time watch.