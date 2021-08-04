'Multiple fractures in pelvic bone': South actress Yashika Aannand says 'won't be able to stand for next 5 months'

South actress Yashika Aannand, who met with a fatal car accident last month, on Wednesday shared health update and said that she "won't be able to walk or stand for the next five months." The 'Nota' actress revealed that she has suffered "multiple fractures in her pelvic bone".

On July 25, Yashika Aannand suffered severe injuries while her friend Vallichetti Bhavani died when their car met with an accident on the scenic East Coast Road near Chennai.

The model-actress recently took to her Instagram to share health update with her fans and said that she is "mentally and physically" injured.

She wrote: "Health update - multiple fracture in pelvic bone and right leg fractured. I am resting post my surgeries. I won't be able to walk or stand for the next 5 months. I have been bed ridden all day and I have to pass motions on the same bed. I can't turn left or right also. I have been stiff for these many days. My back is fully injured."

An emotional Yashika further wrote: "Luckily nothing happened to my face but this is definitely a rebirth for me, which I didn't ask for. Mentally and physically am injured. God has punished me. But this is nothing compared to what I have lost."

"Apart from all the negativity, I am grateful for all the prayers and well-wishers. Thank you for your care and love," she added.