Mukul Anand's son Mikhail ropes in Divya Dutta for his directorial debut 'The Dinner Invite'

Mikhail Anand son of the late Mukul Anand, director of the films such as 'Agneepath' (1990) and 'Khuda Gawah' (1992) has roped in National Award-winning actress Divya Dutta in his directorial debut 'The Dinner Invite'.

The short film, produced by FNP Media, also stars Natasha Bharadwaj and Eshaan Shanker.

Expressing his happiness over his debut project, Mikhail Anand shares, "I want to approach every moment on set with the same passion and conviction".

When asked about late director Mukul Anand, he says "I do feel a little pressure following in the footsteps of someone whose stories are so well remembered and adored, but I see the legacy as a blessing. That's what I'm going to concentrate on as I try to establish my own legacy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Divya Dutta is looking forward to the release of films like 'Dhaakad' and 'Sharmaji Ki Beti' next year.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 02:02 PM IST