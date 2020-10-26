Mukesh, Mahesh Bhatt file defamation complaint against actress Luviena Lodh seeking Rs 1 crore in damages: Report

Filmmakers and brothers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt on Monday filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against actress Luviena Lodh, over her video where she claimed that the filmmaker and his family have been harassing her. The Bhatts are seeking Rs 1 crore in damages and a restraining order against Vishesh Films' employee Sumit Sabharwal's estranged wife, reported India Today.

Last week, Luviena posted a one minute, 48-second video on her verified Instagram page claiming that she had been married to his nephew Sumit Sabharwal, adding that she had filed for a divorce since he supplies drugs to actors. She also alleged that he was into supplying women and that Mahesh Bhatt was aware of the fact.

She had said: "If something should happen to me and my family, the only people who are responsible are Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabharwal, Sahil Saigal, and Kumkum Saigal. People should at least get to know of how many lives they have destroyed behind closed doors and the things they can do, because Mahesh Bhatt is extremely powerful and influential. Thank you."