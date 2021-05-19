Mukesh Khanna warns of action against those spreading rumours about his death, says 'it is a sensitive matter'

Over a week after actor Mukesh Khanna rubbished the rumours of his death, he has now warned of police action against those spreading the fake news on social media.

Slamming the culprits, Khanna took to Instagrama and shared a video along with a long caption. He also said that this is 'not a sensational matter but a sensitive matter'.

He also said this he was quite for the last seven days as he was mourning his elder sister's demise.

"Who spread the false news of my death! After seven days of silence in the mourning of my sister, I am breaking my silence today, and I am asking the first question to the person or people who spread the false news of my death on social media. Do you have parents, siblings and grandparents? If false news about any of them spreads in this way, then your family members and well-wishers who know you will be in anguish," he wrote in Hindi.