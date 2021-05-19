Mukesh Khanna warns of action against those spreading rumours about his death, says 'it is a sensitive matter'

Over a week after actor Mukesh Khanna rubbished the rumours of his death, he has now warned of police action against those spreading the fake news on social media.
Slamming the culprits, Khanna took to Instagrama and shared a video along with a long caption. He also said that this is 'not a sensational matter but a sensitive matter'.
He also said this he was quite for the last seven days as he was mourning his elder sister's demise.
"Who spread the false news of my death! After seven days of silence in the mourning of my sister, I am breaking my silence today, and I am asking the first question to the person or people who spread the false news of my death on social media. Do you have parents, siblings and grandparents? If false news about any of them spreads in this way, then your family members and well-wishers who know you will be in anguish," he wrote in Hindi.
"Some weak-hearted people can get shocked. Do you have a conscience or not? Is there even a little feeling of sensitivity in you or not? If it were, you would never do such things. That, too, when we wish for each other to be healthy and have a long life, "he added.
"Earlier, people have posted such false news of many actors. What do you get? Some magnification of views on your social media account! What poor thought you guys have !!!
"I will expose you and you will have to bear the brunt of it. I have expressed my thoughts and anguish in this video. Do not forward such rumors without knowing their truth," he added.
Have a look at the video here:
Khanna, who wowed the Indian audience with the tele-series Shaktimaan in the '90s and the iconic role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat was startled to learn about his death hoax a few days back. He had shared a video on social media asserting that he was 'perfectly alright.'
Over the past couple of days, celebs like Paresh Rawal, Kirron Kher, Lucky Ali, Tabassum were also subjected to death hoax on social media.
Meanwhile, on work front, Mukesh was reported to be in talks to turn Shaktimaan into a three-film franchise. Shaktimaan narrates the adventures of the fictional superhero story of the same name Mukesh Khanna essayed in the blockbuster series that aired on Doordarshan from 1997 and 2005.
