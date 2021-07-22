Mukesh Birth Anniversary: Best songs of the legendary singer

Mukesh was one of the greatest playback singers of the Hindi film industry. For his melancholic and inimitable voice, he was loved by audiences and was acclaimed for his talent with which he contributed to the golden age of Bollywood.
The singer is often referred to as 'The Man with the Golden Voice' for his melodious and heartbreaking songs that resonate with the viewer.
July 22, 2021 is the 98th birth anniversary of Mukesh.
He was born as Mukesh Chand Mathur in Delhi of the then British India. He developed his own style by singing songs of different genre. He went on to command a huge fan following and was counted as a legend.
He was a talented musician and sang with perfect tone, intonation and diction. He sang from the heart, emotions immortalised in a raw manner with overflowing tenderness or joy or anguish, and one could feel them in the timbre of his voice. He was known for singing sorrowful songs and touching the hearts of connoisseurs of music.
He won many accolades for his classic numbers and endless list of hits. His song "Kai Baar Yuhi Dekha Hai" from the film Rajnigandha (1973) won him the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer.
Mukesh was the widely popular voice behind the hit songs of famous actors like Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, Feroz Khan, Sunil Dutt and Dilip Kumar.
He had a prolific career as a singer. He sung more that a thousand songs with many mega-hits and left a deep impact on the Indian Music industry.
On his birth anniversary, here are some of his greatest songs:
1. "Kai Baar Yuhi Dekha Hai"Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye (Male) । Mukesh | Anand 1971 Songs
2. Kisi Raah Mein Kisi Mod Par - Lata & Mukesh - Mere Humsafar (1970)
3. Deewano Se Yeh Mat Poocho (Upkar) - Mukesh
4. Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar | Raj Kapoor | Anari | Mukesh |
5. Suhana Safar Aur Ye - Madhumati Songs - Dilip Kumar - Vyjayantimala - Mukesh
6. Mere Toote Huye Dil Se - Raj Kapoor - Nutan - Chhalia - Mukesh
7. Lalla Lalla Lori Doodh Ki Katori | Mukesh
8. Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan | Mera Naam Joker | Raj Kapoor | Mukesh | Shankar Jaikishan
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)