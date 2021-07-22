Mukesh Birth Anniversary: Best songs of the legendary singer

Mukesh was one of the greatest playback singers of the Hindi film industry. For his melancholic and inimitable voice, he was loved by audiences and was acclaimed for his talent with which he contributed to the golden age of Bollywood.

The singer is often referred to as 'The Man with the Golden Voice' for his melodious and heartbreaking songs that resonate with the viewer.

July 22, 2021 is the 98th birth anniversary of Mukesh.

He was born as Mukesh Chand Mathur in Delhi of the then British India. He developed his own style by singing songs of different genre. He went on to command a huge fan following and was counted as a legend.