Mukesh Bhatt refutes all Alia-Ranbir wedding rumours

Mumbai: Rumours have been rife lately that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are planning to get married. Alia's close family members have, however, clarified that the Bollywood couple is not getting hitched anytime soon.

The buzz started after some media portals floated unconfirmed reports that Alia has placed an order for a wedding lehenga with ace fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. This, because the "Raazi" star was spotted outside the designer's store in Mumbai.

On Friday, Alia's producer uncle Mukesh Bhatt squashed all such rumours.

"This is utter rubbish. Who is spreading these rumours?" Mukesh said.

Alia's step-brother Rahul Bhatt also snubbed the news as fake.

"Alia is my step-sister. We don't stay together. I don't know much about her life's development. However, I do like their (Ranbir-Alia) 'jodi'. If I am invited to the wedding, I will definitely like to be a part of it," said Rahul, according to a report on in.com.