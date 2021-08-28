'Mujhe nahi pata tha ki...': Check out 'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly's sassy reaction to reports of viral 'bikini' pic

TV actress Rupali Ganguly, known for featuring in pouplar shows such as 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai', 'Sanjivani', 'Bigg Boss' and 'Anupamaa', responded to reports of her viral 'bikini' picture.

Rupali Ganguly, who currently plays the lead in 'Anupamaa', is quite active on social media and often treats her fans to behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the sets.

She recently celebrated her son Rudraansh's birthday and shared an adorable picture with him. In the photo, the mother-son duo were seen enjoying in a pool together. The 43-year-old actress is seen wearing a black swimsuit in the picture.

Loading View on Instagram

Soon after the post, several reports of Rupali wearing a 'bikini' went viral on social media.

On Friday, Rupali Gnaguly took to her unverified Twitter handle to react to the same and called out the media for 'wrong reporting.'

"Mujhe nahi pata tha ki mere paas bikini hai bhi !! Kamaal hai aap logon ko mujhse zyaada pata hai Smiling face with horns #gossip #wrongreporting," she tweeted.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rupali Ganguly became a household name with the show 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. After giving birth to her son, Rupali had taken a break from work.

Meanwhile, the show Anupamaa has been ruling the charts ever since it premiered last year. It remained on top of the BARC listing for most-viewed Hindi shows.

However, earlier in May, the ratings slid down, triggering rumours that the show may go off air.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 03:44 PM IST