'Mujhe invite nahi kiya': Kiara Advani reacts to Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara on December 9.

Their wedding has constantly been the talk of the town. However, both Katrina and Vicky have been tight-lipped about their big day. Their family members and friends have also not confirmed the wedding.

However, according to media reports, the couple will tie the knot on December 9 and preparations have been going on in full swing for the last couple of days.

On Friday, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani spoke about Katrina and Vicky's wedding during an event in Delhi. When asked about it, the 'Kabir Singh' actress was initially surprised, and then revealed that she hasn’t received an invitation to the wedding.

"Really? Suna toh hai par pata nahi, mujhe toh invite nahi kiya," Kiara said, as quoted by India Today.

There were also reports of superstar Salman Khan, his sisters Alvira and Arpita and their other family members being invited to the much-awaited wedding. However, in an interview with India Today recently, Arpita said that the news is false and they have not received any invite for the wedding.

Reportedly, 120 top Bollywood celebrities are expected to attend the wedding.

Security has been tightened in the entire area, and restrictions have been imposed on the movement of people.

The wedding programmes are likely to be held between December 4 and December 12. The 'Sangeet' ceremony will be held on December 7, followed by the 'Mehendi' ceremony the next day and a special reception will be held after the wedding ceremony on December 10.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 07:35 PM IST