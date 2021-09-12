'Mujhe do paise ka interest nahi hai': Kashmera Shah on Krushna Abhishek's feud with uncle Govinda

Actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek is often in news for the turbulent relationship he shares with his maternal uncle, actor Govinda.

Their ongoing feud recently received a reaction from Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja who bashed Krushna for insulting the family name.

For those unversed, Govinda and his wife appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', however, Krushna decided to opt out of the episode and reportedly said that both parties do not wish to share stage.

Now, Krushna's wife, actress Kashmera Shah has reacted to the matter at hand.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Kashmera shared that she's not interested in whatever is being said and done. She also said that for the last five years, Govinda and his family have seized to exist for her.

The statement from Kashmera comes a day after Krushna went on record and called for peace between the families. He claimed that despite the internal issues, the families love each other.

On Friday, while taking a Ganpati idol from a shop to his car, Krushna got surrounded by several media personnel.

On being asked about his relations with Govinda, Krushna said, "Mama mami....Main chahata hu yeh bhi problem Ganpati ji solve karde parivar ki kyuki hum sab ek doosre ko pyaar karte hai ..bhale internal issues hote hai..woh bhi solve hojaye bas yehi pray karta hu." (I pray Ganpati ji to solve the internal issues between our families. Despite issues, there's love between us).

While there was news about some trouble between the two over the past few years, their ties further strained in 2018, after Govinda’s wife Sunita took offence to Kashmera Shah’s (Krushna’s wife) tweet about some 'people who dance for money.'

Sunita alleged that tweet referred to Govinda, and they decided to cut off ties with Krushna and Kashmera.

