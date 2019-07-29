'Mubarakan' clocks 2 years, Anil Kapoor drops hint of sequel on social media

New Delhi: The Anil and Arjun Kapoor-starrer 'Mubarakan' clocked 2 years today and the former is excited enough to celebrate the day.

Giving a glimpse about his celebrations, Anil shared a video, where he can be seen with his 'Mubarakan' co-star Ileana D'Cruz, director Anees Bazme and producer Murad Khetani. In the video, he can be seen narrating how they coincidentally met on the occasion of their film celebrating its two year anniversary.

Unfortunately, the other two-star cast of the film Athiya Shetty and Arjun were missing in the video. Apart from the celebration, the director also hinted about the possible sequel of the film which will either be released on December 25th (Christmas Day) this year or next year.

"So happy to be celebrating 2 Years of Mubarakan with these 3 troopers Ileana DCruze, Anees Bazmee, Murad Khetani. Sending my love to the other members of our crazy family Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty. Thank you for all your love," he captioned the video.