'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' - who was the girlfriend played by Disha Patani

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', the biopic on Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave fans glimpses of his personal life for the first time ever. Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni, the film also starred Kiara Advani as Dhoni’s wife Sakshi, besides Disha Patani, Anupam Kher and other. Disha had a small but pivotal role in the film. She played the role of his late girlfriend Priyanka Jha, whom he dated in the beginning of his career.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni might have reserved his comments about newcomer Disha Patani’s performance in his biopic, but the actress had revealed that the former Indian captain’s wife Sakshi was forthcoming in praising her work.
"Dhoni is very shy and reserved so, he does not say anything… But his wife, Sakshi, talks a lot and is very adorable. She told me that she liked me in the film and she was very happy to see me. I am sure Dhoni also liked me," the actress had in an interview with PTI.
But, who was Priyanka Jha?
MS Dhoni fell in love with Priyanka in his early 20s when he was prepping to get in India XI. The duo were reportedly dating when Dhoni was selected for the 2003 Zimbabwe-Pakistan-Kenya tour. Soon, he shot to fame for his outstanding performance in the tri-nation tournament and caught everyone's attention. He scored 362 runs in six innings. While he was elated with the response he received for his performance, he returned home and discovered the tragic news of Jha's death.
Priyanka Jha had been in a car crash and had succumbed to her injuries. Mahi was devastated and mourned the loss of his girlfriend for over a year. And just when everyone thought he had fallen apart, he bounced back and the rest is history.
Dhoni made his ODI debut in 2004 and changed the face of Indian cricket with his calm demeanour, sharp understanding of the game, and astute leadership qualities.
He is among the most successful captains in world cricket. It was under his leadership that India lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 after having led India to triumph in the ICC World T20 in its maiden edition of the tournament held in 2007 in South Africa.
With India winning the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 in England, Dhoni became the first and is still the only captain to date to have won all three ICC Trophies.
While his heroics in the limited-overs formats are well documented, it was also under his leadership that India became the number one Test side in 2009 and the team stayed at the top for over 600 days.
He has led India to victory in 21 home Test matches, the most by an Indian captain. Leaving behind a rich legacy that will be difficult to replicate, Dhoni holds the record for most international matches as captain (332).
Unarguably the quickest man behind the wicket, Dhoni has 195 international stumpings, the most by any wicket-keeper.
Dhoni had played 350 ODIs and scored 10,773 runs with the highest score of 183* against Sri Lanka. In 98 T20Is, he amassed 1617 runs at an average of 37.60.
Also referred to as 'Captain Cool', Dhoni is known for his calmness and exquisite captaincy on the field.
He was also known for his knack of opting for reviews and many have jokingly remarked to change the 'Decision-Review System's' name to 'Dhoni-Review System'. In December 2014, he announced his retirement from Test cricket and gave a chance to the likes of Wriddhiman Saha.
Dhoni called time on his Test career after playing 90 Tests, managing to score 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. Then in 2017, he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli in the 50-over format.
India's World Cup-winning captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday announced retirement from the international cricket.
(With inputs from ANI).