'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' - who was the girlfriend played by Disha Patani

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', the biopic on Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni gave fans glimpses of his personal life for the first time ever. Featuring Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni, the film also starred Kiara Advani as Dhoni’s wife Sakshi, besides Disha Patani, Anupam Kher and other. Disha had a small but pivotal role in the film. She played the role of his late girlfriend Priyanka Jha, whom he dated in the beginning of his career.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni might have reserved his comments about newcomer Disha Patani’s performance in his biopic, but the actress had revealed that the former Indian captain’s wife Sakshi was forthcoming in praising her work.

"Dhoni is very shy and reserved so, he does not say anything… But his wife, Sakshi, talks a lot and is very adorable. She told me that she liked me in the film and she was very happy to see me. I am sure Dhoni also liked me," the actress had in an interview with PTI.

But, who was Priyanka Jha?

MS Dhoni fell in love with Priyanka in his early 20s when he was prepping to get in India XI. The duo were reportedly dating when Dhoni was selected for the 2003 Zimbabwe-Pakistan-Kenya tour. Soon, he shot to fame for his outstanding performance in the tri-nation tournament and caught everyone's attention. He scored 362 runs in six innings. While he was elated with the response he received for his performance, he returned home and discovered the tragic news of Jha's death.

Priyanka Jha had been in a car crash and had succumbed to her injuries. Mahi was devastated and mourned the loss of his girlfriend for over a year. And just when everyone thought he had fallen apart, he bounced back and the rest is history.