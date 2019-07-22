Mrunal Thakur slays in over Rs 1 Lakh outfit by Papa Don't Preach at ‘Super 30’ success bash

Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Super 30’ is doing well at the box office ever since its release. Last night the team enjoyed its success in a laid out bash. The success party which was arranged in the city, was marked by the makers and the film’s lead actress Mrunal Thakur.
Mrunal was dressed in a Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika’s stunning pastel pink dress which had delicate work all over it. But this gorgeous dress comes with a bomb price. The price of this dress is more than a lakh which is 1, 15,000 INR to be precise.
On work front, Mrunal will next be seen in 'Batla House' where she will be sharing screen space with John Abraham. The Television actress got her recognition in Bollywood when she appeared in a movie called ‘Love Sonia’.
