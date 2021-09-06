Mrunal Thakur joins Aditya Roy Kapur in Hindi remake of Tamil hit 'Thadam'

Mumbai: Aditya Roy Kapur has created a stir with the recent announcement of joining the Hindi remake of Tamil hit Thadam. Now makers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani have a brand new addition to the film. The young actress Mrunal Thakur has joined the team as the female lead opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

Having various remarkable characters to her name, this will be for the first time the actress will be seen playing a strong-headed cop. Based on true events, this yet to be titled thriller directed by Vardhan Ketkar will go on floors in October this year.

Talking about joining the team, Mrunal shares, "When I heard the story of the film, I instantly knew that I needed to be a part of this film. My character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one."

Bringing the young actress on board, producer Bhushan Kumar shares, "When Murad Bhai and I were discussing the cop's character, we instantly thought of Mrunal. She has chosen many interesting roles in her films and also stood out with her performances in them. We thought that she would be perfect for this character and we are glad she is equally excited to be a part of this."

Welcoming the new addition to the team, producer Murad Khetani shares, "We wanted someone who has a soft personality but could put on a strong face when needed. During my discussion with Bhushanji, we instantly thought of Mrunal for the role. When we approached her with this character, she was excited and quickly came on board. We are looking forward to working with her."

Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:51 AM IST