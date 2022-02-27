Mrunal Thakur gives a befitting reply to troll who said her 'back is like matkaa'

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur recently gave a befitting reply to troll who body-shamed her.

Mrunal is serving fitness goals as she recently posted a video of herself on Instagram where she can be seen kickboxing with full vigour.

The 'Jersey' actress was dressed in a black sleeveless t-shirt, grey boxing gloves, and grey shorts. She added Godzilla by Eminem ft Juice WRLD as the background music to the video. "Just a regular day (tear face emoji) with @rohityson_ and @thegirlwithabs16," Mrunal captioned the photo.

While fans were all praise for her video, several users trolled and body-shamed her. However, Mrunal didn't sit back and watch. She decided to shut down the trolls with her epic responses.

“Back is like…MATKAA,” a user wrote. Responding to the troll, she wrote, “Thank you Bhaiyya ji.”

“Reduce the lower part natural looks better too fat illusion," read another comment. To this, Mrunal replied, "Some pay for it, some have it naturally. All we gotta do is flaunt buddy! You flaunt yours too.”

The actress also reportedly took to her Instagram stories and shared her thoughts.

Meanwhile on work front, Mrunal will next be seen in 'Jersey'. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, 'Jersey' is a remake of actor Nani's movie by the same name. The film was scheduled to release on December 31, 2021. However, the new date has not been announced yet.

She will also be seen in Hindi remake of 'Thadam' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

Mrunal will also be a part of 'Pippa' starring Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan.

