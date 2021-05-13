Mrinal Sen Birth Anniversary: Must-watch movies by the legendary filmmaker

Mrinal Sen born on 14 May 1923 was an Indian film director and a nominated Member of the Indian Parliament. Sen was one of the Pioneers of the New Wave cinema in India.

He directed films mostly in Bengali and Hindi. He has received a plethora of awards. The Government of India has awarded him with the Padma Bhushan Award, the Government of France has awarded him with the Ordre des Arts et des Letters and the Russian Government awarded him Order of Friendship. He was also awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He described himself as a "private Marxist".

He died of a heart attack on 30 December 2018 at the age of 95 at his home in Bhawanipore, Kolkata. However, his spirit lives on in the wonderful movies that he's directed over the years.

Here are some of his best films:

1. Bhuvan Shome: This is a dramatic tale and deals with themes like monotony, solitude, camaraderie and compassion. This film is considered a landmark in modern Indian Cinema.

2. Mrigayaa: This is an Indian historical drama film. It portrayed the relationship between the British colonialists and native villagers and their exploitation by Indian landlords in 1920s India.

3. Akash Kusum: This is a Bengali film and it tells the story of how a middle class executive longs to rise up in stature and be accepted by society. He meets a girl, and his life gets difficult as the innocent bluff he tells her winds up getting him in difficult situations.

4. Khandhar: It's got a picnic in the ruins that leads to three friends meeting with a mother and daughter who happen to live there. The mother believes that a suitor for her daughter will arrive but in reality the suitor she has in mind is already married so one of the three friends pretends to be the suitor to make the mother happy.

5. Ek Din Pratidin: The film deals with how a family is dependent on the daughter who is the bread-winner of the family. In the movie, the daughter goes missing and the panic ensues. But the panic is more out of fear of being economically ruined than love.

6. Interview: A task that seems simple enough goes horribly wrong when fate plays a dirty trick on the lead character-Ranjit.