MRAs slams 'fake feminist' Neha Dhupia for 'defending' girl 'cheating on her boyfriend'

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is one of the judges on MTV's reality show, 'Roadies Revolution'. The former Miss India recently bashed a contestant on the show, for slapping his girlfiend over infidelity. However, Neha was brutally trolled on Twitter for her stance and was even called a 'fake feminist.'

A video from the 'MTV Roadies Revolution's auditions went viral on the internet, on Thursday. In the video, Neha can be seen lashing out at a contestant who slapped his girlfriend because she cheated on him with five other boyfriends. Neha Dhupia can be heard saying, "It's her choice... May, be the problem lies with you, check yourself first... Nobody gives you the f****ng right to slap a girl."

Neha Dhupia's comments didn't go well with a certain section of Twitter and they brutally trolled the actress for her stand.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the snippet :