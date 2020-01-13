Mr. Lele: Varun Dhawan sports nothing but underwear and a fanny pack in next

For anyone who loves how Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan together have given us an immensely enjoyable Dulhania franchise, here’s some great news. We already told you that the actor-director duo was making a comeback, for a comic thriller titled Mr. Lele. And the announcement is here. The duo is collaborating on comedy, Mr. Lele.

Karan Johar took to Twitter to reveal that a ‘maha entertainer’ is on its way. “The winning dulhania team are back with a maha entertainer with a dash of crazy!! Two close friends @ShashankKhaitan and @Varun_dvn come back with their third offering! We @DharmaMovies announce tomorrow! Watch this space!!,” he wrote.