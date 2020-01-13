Mr. Lele: Varun Dhawan sports nothing but underwear and a fanny pack in next

For anyone who loves how Shashank Khaitan and Varun Dhawan together have given us an immensely enjoyable Dulhania franchise, here’s some great news. We already told you that the actor-director duo was making a comeback, for a comic thriller titled Mr. Lele. And the announcement is here. The duo is collaborating on comedy, Mr. Lele.
Karan Johar took to Twitter to reveal that a ‘maha entertainer’ is on its way. “The winning dulhania team are back with a maha entertainer with a dash of crazy!! Two close friends @ShashankKhaitan and @Varun_dvn come back with their third offering! We @DharmaMovies announce tomorrow! Watch this space!!,” he wrote.
The dream team is back and they are bound to bring in 2021 with another round of an epic entertainer!
As per reports, Mr Lele also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut with Shashank’s Dhadak, is right now one of the busiest in B-town, and is presently filming for Dharma Production’s Dostana 2. She is also a part of KJO’s magnum opus Takht, which rolls soon. Bhumi, on the other hand, won everyone’s heart with her portrayal of an old sharp-shooter, in Saand Ki Aankh and her latest offering Pati Patni Aur Woh.
The story revolves around a mysterious incident that eventually leads to hilarious outcomes. The film is set to release on January 1, 2021.
