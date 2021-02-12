MP: Water sprayed to disperse Congress workers protesting against Kangana Ranaut

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Friday evening sprayedwater on Congress workers who were protesting against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut near a venue where she is shooting for a film.

Police had deployed heavy security in Sarni area after local Congress leaders threatened two days ago that they would not allow Ranaut to shoot if she did not apologize, by Friday evening, over her tweets against the farmers protesting at Delhi borders.

Over 100 protesters gathered near gate numbers 2 and 4 of the coal handling plant of a power station, near where the shooting of the film "Dhaakad" is going on, on Friday evening.

Protesters were dispersed by using water jets from fire brigade vehicles, said Sarni City Superintendent of Police Abhay Ram Choudhary.

Ranaut usually comes for shooting around 6 pm but on Friday she was scheduled to appear late in the evening and was not present when the protesters thronged the spot.