MP: Congress workers threaten protest at Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' shoot for comments against farmers' protest

Congress leaders in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district have threatened that they would not allow Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut to shoot for a film if she did not apologize to farmers over her tweets.

BJP leader and state home minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday that the government will ensure that "behan- beti" Kangana faces no problem while shooting.

Shooting for "Dhaakad", Ranaut's new film, is going on in Sarni area of Betul district.

State Congress Sewa Dal secretary Manoj Arya and Chicholi Block Congress Committee president Nekram Yadav on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to a tehsildar in Betul.