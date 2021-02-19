MP: Congress leader calls Kangana Ranaut 'naachney gaane wali'

Former minister in the previous Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, Sukhdev Panse, has made a derogatory remark against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, calling her a 'Naachney Gaane waali' (which loosely translates into a cheap version of a public entertainer).

Panse said Ranaut, who insulted the farmers protesting at various borders of New Delhi, had met with a Congress-led protest during the shoot of her upcoming spy thriller 'Dhaakad' leading to police action on the political party workers.

When some leaders from the Congress opposed her, the state police resorted to physically assaulting the Congress workers.

Kangana was at Sarni in the Betul district where the Congress protest took place last week.