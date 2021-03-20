Mouni Roy's rumoured BF Suraj Nambiar leaves a 'wild' comment on her 'Patli Kamariya' dance video

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy's rumoured boyfriend Suraj Nambiar is not shying away from expressing his love for the Bong beauty.
The Dubai-based businessman recently dropped a ‘wild’ comment on Roy’s 'Patli Kamariya' dance video.
The video is from Mouni’s rehearsals, captioned as, "The struggle was real.”
Suraj hopped on the comments section and wrote, "Rawr", with Mouni replying, "Babu babu, says Nala."
Seems like the duo is a big fan of ‘The Lion King’ where Simba’s best friend and companion is Nala.
'Patli Kamariya' has been composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi.
Talking about how she came on board, Mouni says that she loved the number instantly. "The beats, the combination of Indian and western music just got me grooving, when I first heard the track. I love dancing and this song is going to get everyone to move their kamariyas for sure!" she says.
The video has been shot in Dubai and has been directed by Arvindr Khaira. The song choreographed by Shazia and Piyush. The vocals are by Tanishk Bagchi, Sukh-E and Parampara Tandon. The song is out on YouTube soon.
Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".
She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".
On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
