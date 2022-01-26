Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar to tie the knot as per Malayali traditions followed by a Bengali wedding: Report

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar on January 27 (Thursday) in Goa.

On Wednesday, several photos and videos from the Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies have gone viral on social media platforms.

In the now-viral visuals, the 'Naagin' actress looks gorgeous in yellow attire. In another set of photos, the bride-to-be can be seen twinning in white with Suraj Nambiar.

According to a report in India Today, Mouni and Suraj will get married at Hilton Goa Resort, a hotel situated at Candolim, Goa. Situated atop the scenic, terraced slopes of Saipem Hills, the venue reportedly offers an exotic view of the pristine waters and the beaches.

Loading View on Instagram

The news report further states that Mouni and Suraj will have two wedding rituals - first, as per Malayali traditions, followed by a Bengali wedding.

While the Bengali wedding will take place in the evening, the Malayali shaadi will happen in the morning on January 27.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Mouni and Suraj have also reportedly planned to throw a dance bash post the wedding on January 28.

Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and hails from a Jain family.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".

Advertisement

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".

She was previously in a relationship with Gaurav Chopra. After calling it quits, she began dating her 'Mahadev' co-star Mohit Raina. The two pulled the plug in 2018.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 08:44 PM IST