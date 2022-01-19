Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar to marry at the same venue in Goa where Samantha-Naga Chaitanya tied the knot?

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, W Goa near the Vagator beach is the wedding venue and the ceremony will take place in the afternoon.

It may be mentioned that actors Samantha and Naga Chaitanya also had a destination wedding in Goa. They got married on October 6, 2017, at W Hotel Vagator Beach in Goa both in Hindu and Christian traditions.

Meanwhile, Mouni has not announced her wedding officially and has not revealed anything about her big day. However, several media reports state that the guests have also been asked to be tight-lipped about it. All the guests have also been asked to carry their vaccination certificates.

Mouni and Suraj are also planning to throw a dance bash post the wedding on January 28. Mouni's close friends and dance reality show alumni Pratik Utekar and Rahul Shetty are rehearsing with her for the same.

Also, Mouni has been shuttling between Mumbai and Goa and is personally looking after all the arrangements.

Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and hails from a Jain family.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".

She was previously in a relationship with Gaurav Chopra. After calling it quits, she began dating her 'Mahadev' co-star Mohit Raina. The two pulled the plug in 2018.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 01:23 PM IST