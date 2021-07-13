Mouni Roy supports friend Mandira Bedi after Raj Kaushal's demise, says 'my baby strongest'

Nearly two weeks after Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal's demise, actress Mouni Roy spent some time with her and shared their pictures on on Instagram.

Kaushal breathed his last on June 30 after suffering a heart attack.

In the photos, the 'Brahmastra' actress can be seen hugging Mandira Bedi as they also pose for the camera.

In one of the pictures, Mandira is seen in a tank top and black leather pants while in the other picture she is seen in an off-white shirt. Mouni is seen in a black outfit in both photos.

She captioned the pictures, "MY BABY STRONGEST @mandirabedi."