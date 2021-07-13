Mouni Roy supports friend Mandira Bedi after Raj Kaushal's demise, says 'my baby strongest'

Nearly two weeks after Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal's demise, actress Mouni Roy spent some time with her and shared their pictures on on Instagram.
Kaushal breathed his last on June 30 after suffering a heart attack.
In the photos, the 'Brahmastra' actress can be seen hugging Mandira Bedi as they also pose for the camera.
In one of the pictures, Mandira is seen in a tank top and black leather pants while in the other picture she is seen in an off-white shirt. Mouni is seen in a black outfit in both photos.
She captioned the pictures, "MY BABY STRONGEST @mandirabedi."
Fans left heart emojis on Mouni's post and several celebrities including Aashka Goradia, Sonal Chauhan, Asha Negi and Shamita Shetty were among the first few to shower love on the BFFs.
On July 4, Mouni attended Kaushal's prayer meet, which was held at Mandira Bedi's Mumbai residence.
The picture shared by Mouni showed Kaushal's picture placed amid flowers and and candles. "We all miss you #Raji," reads a sign placed near the framed picture.
Sharing it, Mouni wrote, "We do…. It ll never be the same again."
A few days back, Mandira stepped out for a stroll in Mumbai. A video of the actress was shared by a paparazzo online where she was seen walking with a family member.
Minutes after the video was shared on Instagram, several netizens lashed out at paparazzi for 'invading her privacy in difficult times'.
After Kaushal's demise, Mandira has also been a victim of trolling and hatred on social media after photographs surfaced showing her breaking stereotypes by performing her husband's last rites, which male members of a family are traditionally expected to perform.
