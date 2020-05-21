Mouni Roy stranded in Abu Dhabi for two months with four days' clothes

Bollywood star Mouni Roy is in United Arab Emirates' capital city of Abu Dhabi for over two months now, stranded because she cannot return home owing to the continuing COVID-19 lockdown.

Mouni flew to UAE on a four-day working trip in March, for a magazine photo shoot, and stayed with an old friend.

"After the shoot, I decided to stay back in Abu Dhabi for two weeks, as my next project was scheduled to kick off only on April 15. I was possibly ignorant, but I didn't imagine that the world will shut down. I have been stuck here with four days' clothes," Mouni told Mid-Day, according to a report in hindustantimes.com.

Meanwhile, the actress is concerned about her family who live in the West Bengal town of in Cooch Behar.

"I have been checking on them every day," she said. "I am relieved that my brother is by mom's side at this time. My cousins also live close by, that's an added advantage. I have been oscillating between anxiety and calmness. Everybody around the world is going through a hard time. So, I sought solace in the fact that I have a roof over my head and a warm family, away from home. That said I am eager to return to India," ," the website quoted her as saying.