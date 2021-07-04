Mouni Roy shares pic from Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal's prayer meet, pays emotional tribute

Actress Mouni Roy attended filmmaker Raj Kaushal's prayer meet, which was held on Saturday, at his wife Mandira Bedi's Mumbai residence.
The 'Naagin' actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from the prayer meet and penned an emotional note.
The picture shared by Mouni shows Raj Kaushal's picture placed amid flowers and and candles.
"We all miss you #Raji," reads a sign placed near the framed picture.
Sharing it, Mouni wrote, "We do…. It ll never be the same again."
Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday morning. Kaushal, who was in his 50s, reportedly succumbed to a heart attack.
He is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi and two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.
The prayer meet held on Saturday was also attended by Vidya Malwade, Mandira Bedi's parents and her children.
Bedi and Kaushal got married in 1999.
Raj Kaushal had helmed projects like 'Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi' and 'Shaadi Ke Laddoo'.
The last rites of Raj Kaushal were performed by Mandira in Mumbai. Actors Ashish Chowdhry, Ronit Roy, Dino Morea and other celebrities were present at the filmmaker's funeral.