Mouni Roy shares pic from Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal's prayer meet, pays emotional tribute

Actress Mouni Roy attended filmmaker Raj Kaushal's prayer meet, which was held on Saturday, at his wife Mandira Bedi's Mumbai residence.

The 'Naagin' actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture from the prayer meet and penned an emotional note.

The picture shared by Mouni shows Raj Kaushal's picture placed amid flowers and and candles.

"We all miss you #Raji," reads a sign placed near the framed picture.

Sharing it, Mouni wrote, "We do…. It ll never be the same again."