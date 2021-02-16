Mouni Roy looks ravishing in a hot red bikini as she enjoys a day at the beach

It was in 2018 that the 34-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the sports biopic Gold. After that, she was seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao.

When asked if she credits her career to the small screen, Roy told IANS, "Credit? I am a very proud TV actor. TV has made me who I am today. It has given me everything. I am forever indebted to Ekta (Kapoor). I am who I am because of Balaji and because of Ekta Kapoor. I worked in TV for nine long years and then I got these four amazing films, so I had to take this chance because if not now, then when?"

She was last seen in the digital film London Confidential opposite Purab Kohli, directed by Kanwal Sethi and produced by Mohit Chhabra and Ajay Rai. The story by S Hussain Zaidi revolves around the search of people from China who are involved in the spread of a virus.

Roy will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.