Mouni Roy celebrates one month wedding anniversary with Suraj Nambiar, shares UNSEEN romantic photos

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, who tied the knot with businessman Suraj Nambiar, is celebrating one month wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Earlier today, the actress took to Instagram and shared a series of unseen wedding photos. She also penned a heartfelt note to mark the special occasion.

"How do I love you? Oh, this way and that way. Oh, happily. Perhaps I may elaborate by demonstration? Like this, and like this, and no more words now.. A month," she wrote.

As soon as Mouni posted the images, netizens and members of the film industry chimed into the comments section to shower the newlyweds with best wishes.

"Beautiful ...touchwood touchwood," actor Shamita Shetty commented.

"Happy one month and many years to come," actor Aashka Goradia commented.

While Arjun Bijlani dropped a red heart emoticon, actress Vidya Malavade commented, "Stay blessed darling girl."

A video of Mouni and Suraj performing aarti at their Bengaluru house during mata ki chowki has also been shared online.

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa. Their wedding affair was attended by several members from the film industry including Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif and Arjun Bijlani among others.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 01:24 PM IST