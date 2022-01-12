Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar to have a beach wedding in Goa on Jan 27: Report

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, who is dating Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar, will reportedly tie the knot this month.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the couple will get married in Goa on January 27.

The report states that a five-star resort has been booked as the venue. Although invites have started going out, the guests have been asked to be tight-lipped about it. All the guests have also been asked to carry their vaccination certificates.

Reportedly, W Goa near the Vagator beach is the venue. The wedding ceremony will take place in the afternoon and it will be a sea-facing beach wedding.

The couple is planning to throw a dance bash post the wedding on January 28. Mouni's close friends and dance reality show alumni Pratik Utekar and Rahul Shetty are rehearsing with her for the same.

According to media reports, Mouni has been shuttling between Mumbai and Goa and is personally looking after all the arrangements.

Suraj is an investment banker based in Dubai. He is originally from Bengaluru and hails from a Jain family. He completed his education from R. V College of Engineering and has a B. Tech degree in Civil Engineering. Besides that, he has also studied investment science and International management at Stanford University.

Suraj began his career as an intern at Ashoka India and soon escalated to be the Director head of the Capital Markets in UAE.

Mouni made her foray in TV with the show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as "Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev" and "Naagin".

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer "Gold", and then went on to act in films like "Romeo Akbar Walter" and "Made In China".

She was previously in a relationship with Gaurav Chopra. After calling it quits, she began dating her 'Mahadev' co-star Mohit Raina. The two pulled the plug in 2018.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 04:05 PM IST