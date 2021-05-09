Mother's Day 2021: 'She rises like a Phoenix and puts everything in perspective for us', says Arslan Goni

On this occasion of Mother’s day, actor Arslan Goni opens about one of the best pieces of advice his mom has given.
Just like anyone else Arslan Goni looks up to his mom when it comes to life advice. The actor mentions the most useful advice his mom has given to him which has always worked. Arslan Goni says, “The best advice which my mom has given me - Become an example don’t just give an advice, and yes it works in every sphere of my life”.
Mothers tend to know always know what is best for their child and when it comes to life lessons and advice who better than your own mother.
He further adds, "My mother is very chilled and would never interfere in any one's life till the time you are happy and prosperous but whenever the family is been hit by trouble which has been quite a few times and we have even given up, she rises like Phoenix and puts everything in perspective for us. It’s amazing how this simple obedient always showing compassionate woman becomes a lioness with zero fear."
On the work front, Arslan Goni made his debut in Bollywood with the film "Jia Aur Jia" with Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chaddha. Recently, he played a significant antagonist in the Alt Balaji web series "Mai Hero Bol Raha Hoo" directed by Ekta Kapoor.
