Mother's Day 2021: Reema Lagoo to Kirron Kher, Bollywood's legendary onscreen moms

For decades, the Hindi film industry has doted on its mothers who have been an integral part of films. In almost every other film, mothers have been central to the plot and often been the driving force behind the storyline.
Even though filmmakers often experiment with its characters, the storylines, music, and morals, in tune with the changing society, but one thing that hasn't changed much in cinema over the years is the mothers and their loving and caring nature. From being suppressed and emotional to fighting for their rights and for their children, mothers have come a long way.
Also, be it the famous dialogue 'Mere Pass Maa Hai' from the movie Deewar or Jaya Bachchan’s instincts as a mother in Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Bollywood knows how to express the emotions of a mom.
On Mother's Day today, we present to you a list of some of our favourite on-screen mothers:
1. Jaya Bachchan
Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan took a short leave from the silver screen when she experienced motherhood in real life. However, the real-life mother made her come back with Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as Hritik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan's mother. Her character and dialogues in the film are quite famous even today. Jaya Bachchan also delivered a stellar performance as Preity Zinta’s mother in Kal Ho Na Ho.
2. Kirron Kher
Kirron Kher is the cool millennial replacement of the tragic Bollywood Maa. Unlike others, Kher is known for portraying the roles of a mother with a touch of humour. Her most loved motherly on-screen character was in Dostana. In the film, she played the role of Abhishek Bachchan's mother and won the hearts of many with her hilarious dialogues and comic timing. She seemed to bring a rare combination of drama and fun to her maa characters. She also played the role of a mother in films like Om Shanti Om, Veer Zaar, Hum Tum, Rang De Basanti and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.
3. Neena Gupta
Actress Neena Gupta's acting prowess has indeed given life to her characters in films. In several of her films, Neena Gupta has portrayed the role of a mother. Her movies are always fun to watch and often send a great message. She is a modern on-screen mother, who has broken all stereotypes. From being an older pregnant lady in Badhaai Ho to accepting her homosexual child in Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan, Neena Gupta has managed to show us the right side of motherhood in today's times.
4. Reema Lagoo
The late actress, who passed away in 2017, was one of the most loved mothers on-screen. The actress carved out a niche for herself in Hindi and Marathi cinema. She essayed the role of a doting mother in several films but her character in Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! and Maine Pyar Kiya were the most appreciated ones.
From playing a traditional but understanding mom in Hum Sath Sath Hai to playing a mother to gangster Sanjay Dutt in Vaastav and making the tragic decision to take his life, the actress reinvented herself with every opportunity she got. She also played mother to other actors like Govinda, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and others.
5. Rakhee Gulzar
Thanks to her portrayal in Karan Arjun and the famous phrase, 'Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge', Rakhee Gulzar is one of the most popular mothers on screen. She started off as a lead actress in her career and went on to popularize mother roles in films.
She is also known for other memorable performances in films like Ram Lakhan, Dacait, Khalnayak, Baazigar, and Border. Raakhee also played Amitabh Bachchan’s mother in the classic Shakti. The actress was 35 years old then, while Big B was 40.
6. Waheeda Rahman
After a stellar career as a leading lady from the 1950s till the early 1970s, actress Waheeda Rahman became known for playing elderly mother and grandmother roles in films like Coolie, Om Jai Jagadish and Rang De Basanti among other films.
With every spectacular performance, the actress proved why she deserves a spot in the Mothers Day Special.
7. Farida Jalal
Veteran actress Farida Jalal has belted out one typical maa performances after another with a consistency that very few have displayed. She played doting and sometimes comic motherly roles in films like Raja Hindustani, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
Her bubbly and cheerful nature set her apart from the usual onscreen Indian mothers because of which she became the cutest mother on the list.
8. Nirupa Roy
As her career progressed, Nirupa Roy started playing the archetypal mother characters. Her first role as a mother was in the film Munimji with screen idol Dev Anand, who was seven years older to her. She then went to play the role of a mother in numerous commercial films of the ’70s and '80s.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)