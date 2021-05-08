Mother's Day 2021: Reema Lagoo to Kirron Kher, Bollywood's legendary onscreen moms

For decades, the Hindi film industry has doted on its mothers who have been an integral part of films. In almost every other film, mothers have been central to the plot and often been the driving force behind the storyline.

Even though filmmakers often experiment with its characters, the storylines, music, and morals, in tune with the changing society, but one thing that hasn't changed much in cinema over the years is the mothers and their loving and caring nature. From being suppressed and emotional to fighting for their rights and for their children, mothers have come a long way.

Also, be it the famous dialogue 'Mere Pass Maa Hai' from the movie Deewar or Jaya Bachchan’s instincts as a mother in Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Bollywood knows how to express the emotions of a mom.

On Mother's Day today, we present to you a list of some of our favourite on-screen mothers:

1. Jaya Bachchan

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan took a short leave from the silver screen when she experienced motherhood in real life. However, the real-life mother made her come back with Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as Hritik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan's mother. Her character and dialogues in the film are quite famous even today. Jaya Bachchan also delivered a stellar performance as Preity Zinta’s mother in Kal Ho Na Ho.