Mother's Day 2021: 'It’s a very personal choice to someone as to how they want to have children', says Sunny Leone

Sunny, born as Karenjit Kaur Vohra in middle class Sikh family in Canada, has picked up quite a bit of her parenting techniques from her mom, Balwant Kaur Vohra. “What I found out when I was making aloo ke paranthe in the kitchen, was that I was just like my mother, constantly thinking about my children; whether they are going to have enough food to eat, being worried about their safety, are they keeping well or not.”

Reminiscing the times, she spent with her mother, Sunny says that it mostly involved cooking, camping and learning how to knit “which wasn’t really successful but fun to learn.” She says, “My mother would always bake me a cake for my birthdays. But the best thing was when she would brush my hair or give me a hug or kiss.”

Speaking of a lesson she picked from her mother and inculcates in her kids, she says, “My mother would always tell me to be independent and that’s what I tell my kids. That we have to rely on ourselves and not others to be successful or get things that we need.”

The actress, who has been working non-stop despite the ongoing pandemic, feels that she’s a better mother when she’s providing for her children and that one day, they will thank her for it.

Sunny says, “I am a working mother and I am at my best version when I am out working and earning for my family and my children. I have to provide for my children and my family, I’m just doing what every other person out there is doing for their families. I am sure my children will be proud of me and will be grateful to me for the same.”

Sunny is a “forever proud mom” who appreciates and gets exited of any achievements of her kids. Be it learning to button up their shirt, to putting on a mask properly, to learning to hold their cutlery or painting or simply learning a lesson at the fire station about fire safety. In these trying times, Sunny, like any other protective mother has been going out there and providing for her kids, which means not siting at home and working really hard. She says, “I’m no different. Being at home is not going to solve anything if we can’t sustain certain type of lifestyle. Everyone works to take care of their family, and I’m also doing the same thing.”