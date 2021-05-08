Mother's Day 2021: Iconic real-life 'saas-bahu jodis' of Bollywood

The leading actress of Bollywood might have horrible and evilest mother-in-laws on-screen, however, in their real lives, it is a completely different scene. Off-screen the film circuit has given us some of the most gorgeous and powerful sasu maas.

Not only do they share an amazing bond with each other, but are often seen standing behind them rock solid.

As we celebrate Mother's Day today, let's have a look at some saas-bahu jodis of Bollywood:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore

Kareena shares a beautiful bond with the veteran actress. During one of her recent interviews, when Kareena was asked about Sharmila Tagore, she had said, "The whole world knows that probably my mother-in-law, whom I'm lucky to call my mother-in-law, is one of the most elegant one of the most graceful women to have walked the earth if I may say."

She had said that Tagore is not only always there for her children but also for her grandchildren and daughter-in-law. They are possibly the most fashionable saas-bahu jodi of the film industry. When these two ladies step out together, royalty is the only word that will come to our minds.

Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The beauties of Bollywood -- Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan share a great bond with each other. There are often spotted enjoying each other's company.