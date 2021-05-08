Mother's Day 2021: Iconic real-life 'saas-bahu jodis' of Bollywood

The leading actress of Bollywood might have horrible and evilest mother-in-laws on-screen, however, in their real lives, it is a completely different scene. Off-screen the film circuit has given us some of the most gorgeous and powerful sasu maas.
Not only do they share an amazing bond with each other, but are often seen standing behind them rock solid.
As we celebrate Mother's Day today, let's have a look at some saas-bahu jodis of Bollywood:
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sharmila Tagore
Kareena shares a beautiful bond with the veteran actress. During one of her recent interviews, when Kareena was asked about Sharmila Tagore, she had said, "The whole world knows that probably my mother-in-law, whom I'm lucky to call my mother-in-law, is one of the most elegant one of the most graceful women to have walked the earth if I may say."
She had said that Tagore is not only always there for her children but also for her grandchildren and daughter-in-law. They are possibly the most fashionable saas-bahu jodi of the film industry. When these two ladies step out together, royalty is the only word that will come to our minds.
Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
The beauties of Bollywood -- Aishwarya and Jaya Bachchan share a great bond with each other. There are often spotted enjoying each other's company.
It was earlier reported that there has been disagreement between Jaya and Aishwarya over several issues, however, in an interview, Jaya Bachchan said that Aishwarya respects everyone in the family and she could feel the love she had for Abhishek Bachchan even before they were married. There have also been a lot of times that Jaya has spoken highly of her Aishwarya and praised her for her values.
Sameera Reddy and Manjri Varde
Former Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy and her mother-in-law Manjri Varde have totally redefined social-media trends as well as the saas-bahu relationship. In an interview, Sameera has once opened up about her relationship with her saasu maa. "My mother-in-law has a lot of spunk, I love her zest for life, I relate to her completely. Every small thing in our house becomes a big celebration because of just the kind of people we are," she had said.
Manjri Varde is a painter by profession, but she is widely called the fun, sassiest mother-in-law on the internet. Manjri and Sameera together make fun videos breaking the stereotypes that a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law always have a difficult relationship. They defy power struggles and often talk about how they have built an honest relationship. They are popularly called the Messy Mama- Sassy Saasu duo.
Mira Kapoor and Neelima Azmi
Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are certainly a power couple in Bollywood. The two have been married for over 7-8 years now and have two beautiful kids together. Mira also shares a great bond with her mother-in-law Neelima Azeem and has once said that she is a 'rockstar'.
In various interviews, Neelima Azmi also has been full of appreciation while talking of Mira. "Mira is the most undramatic person I know. I have never had a daughter, so Mira is my daughter. She has got the entire family together. The amount of love, and happiness she’s given to Shahid and all of us, is beautiful," she had said.
Rani Mukerji and Pamela Chopra
Wife of late filmmaker Yash Copra, Pamela Chopra, shares a warm relationship with her daughter-in-law Rani Mukerji. A few years back, Pamela had shared that Rani is very down-to-earth and extremely respectful of her and that's why they share a good relationship.
The actress tied the knot with Aditya Chopra in 2014. The two got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy, with close friends and family in attendance. They have a daughter Adira.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Usha Rani Kundra
Actress and reality show judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her mother-in-law, Usha Rani Kundra, are so much fun, and the actress' several posts on Instagram show it. Shilpa is a doting bahu, who never shies from showering love on her in-laws.
From sharing her mother-in-laws' workout videos to dancing with her on Bollywood songs, Shilpa has proved that she shares a great bond with her sasu maa. Shilpa and Raj Kundra, who got married in 2009, welcomed son Viaan in 2012 and daughter Samisha via surrogacy in 2020.