Mother's Day 2021: From Sara Ali Khan to Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood celebs pen heartfelt notes for their moms

Today, on the special occasion of Mother’s Day, several Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles and posted heartfelt wishes for their lovely moms.
Mother's Day is celebrated every year, on the second Sunday of May to honour our mothers for being the biggest support system of our lives.
Taking to Instagram, actor Shahid Kapoor shared an adorable throwback pic of his mother Neelima Azeem. Along with the picture, he wrote that there is no one who can be like her.
"She is always the wind beneath our wings. Her gaze is loving and forgiving and always sees us as the best version of ourselves. She has nurtured us with so much love that we are capable of passing it on and spreading it into the world. Being the older one by almost 14 years my bond with mom has been very unique, like a friend. And our journey has been beyond words," he wrote.
The rest of his note reads, "There is no one who can be you mom. On this day let’s recognise that #motherearth is our mother too. And we haven’t been the nicest kids to her. She is damaged and depleted by us. She needs healing. She needs us to heal her. For the future of our kids. Let’s leave them a healthy happy home. Not what we have done to it. We are the generation that needs to be the change (sic)."
On his post, younger brother, actor Ishaan Khattar posted a heart emoji. He also shared the same post on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Second every single word. Except the being older part."
Actress Sushmita Sen left no stone unturned to make her mother feel special. The former Miss Universe posted a series of throwback pictures where she is seen posing with her mother, daughters and her Kathak dance instructor.
Check her post here:
Actress Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable picture with mom Amrita Singh from their vacation. He also penned a poem for her mom.
"Baby Bear, Mumma Bear 🐻🧸 We together are the perfect pair 👯♀️ My love for her will never compare ♾ To any love or any care 💕 And therefore today this hug I share," she wrote.
Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared an endearing black and white picture with her mother and called her an 'Iron Lady'
"I am a STRONG woman because a STRONG woman raised me! Happy Mother’s Day my Iron Lady ! Love you most."
Mom-to-be Dia Mirza also honoured the leading ladies in her life in her note that read, "Happy Mother’s Day to our precious Mothers. Our nurturers, providers of limitless and free of judgment love, sponges of our pain and sorrow, carriers of our hearts, our best cheerleaders, our guiding angels and everything else no one can or ever will be to us."
Actor Tiger Shroff also joined in and wished his mother Ayesha Shroff with a note that read, "Happy mothers day mamaaaa lv u sooooo much." The actor also extended his greetings to all other moms and reminded them, "we appreciate you every day and not just on mother's day."
Actress Kangana Ranaut shared a throwback picture of her mother and penned a long note in the caption.
"Dear Mother, when I left home did not expect the world to go dark suddenly, occasionally called home papa asked so many questions siblings had their own doubts but whenever you spoke, you anxiously asked only one thing,” What did you eat beta? Who is cooking for you ? Where you get your food from ?” Mom that always moved me to tears. In the moments of despair I reminded myself no matter what happens there is one person who will always love me and that gave me immense strength to fight and build my own destiny Mother. I love you so much. Happy Mother’s Day," she wrote.
Shanaya Kapoor shared a collage of her and her mother’s pictures on Instagram stories.
Scroll below to see the many mother's day greetings that poured in from Bollywood stars:
