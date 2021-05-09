Mother's Day 2021: From Sara Ali Khan to Shahid Kapoor, Bollywood celebs pen heartfelt notes for their moms

Today, on the special occasion of Mother’s Day, several Bollywood celebrities took to their respective social media handles and posted heartfelt wishes for their lovely moms.

Mother's Day is celebrated every year, on the second Sunday of May to honour our mothers for being the biggest support system of our lives.

Taking to Instagram, actor Shahid Kapoor shared an adorable throwback pic of his mother Neelima Azeem. Along with the picture, he wrote that there is no one who can be like her.

"She is always the wind beneath our wings. Her gaze is loving and forgiving and always sees us as the best version of ourselves. She has nurtured us with so much love that we are capable of passing it on and spreading it into the world. Being the older one by almost 14 years my bond with mom has been very unique, like a friend. And our journey has been beyond words," he wrote.