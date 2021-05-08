Mother's Day 2021: From Alia Bhatt to Ranbir Kapoor, celebs who shared screen space with their real-life moms

British actor Soni Razdan played the role of her daughter Alia Bhatt's mothers in the film 'Raazi', against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971.

The Meghna Gulzar film revolves around a young Kashmiri girl named Sehmat, played by Alia, who agrees to marry a Pakistani Army officer in order to spy for India.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Soni had said, "Raazi was so unique in terms of the mother-daughter casting that perhaps people are just thinking that there isn’t anything more worthy that we can do together. To be able to share the screen space once again with Alia, something to really special and different has to be offered to us. Raazi was very special, so our next collaboration will have to be equally memorable."

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in 'Besharam'