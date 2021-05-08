Mother's Day 2021: From Alia Bhatt to Ranbir Kapoor, celebs who shared screen space with their real-life moms

Mother's Day, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, is undoubtedly it is one of the most special days. It is is dedicated to mothers and their immeasurable love and sacrifice.
This year, while honour motherhood and the influence of mothers in our lives, let's look at a list of actors who were inspired by their mothers to choose acting as a profession and also got the opportunity to share the screen with them.
Alia Bhatt and Soni Razdan in 'Raazi'
British actor Soni Razdan played the role of her daughter Alia Bhatt's mothers in the film 'Raazi', against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971.
The Meghna Gulzar film revolves around a young Kashmiri girl named Sehmat, played by Alia, who agrees to marry a Pakistani Army officer in order to spy for India.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Soni had said, "Raazi was so unique in terms of the mother-daughter casting that perhaps people are just thinking that there isn’t anything more worthy that we can do together. To be able to share the screen space once again with Alia, something to really special and different has to be offered to us. Raazi was very special, so our next collaboration will have to be equally memorable."
Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in 'Besharam'
Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who marked her comeback with 'Do Dooni Chaar' in 2010, later starred in son Ranbir Kapoor's 2013 comedy film 'Besharam'. It also featured her late husband Rishi Kapoor.
Unfortunately, movie buffs were not too impressed by the film and it turned out to be a critical and commercial flop.
Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan
Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who entered the film industry following the footsteps of his father, megastar Amitabh Bcahchan and mother Jaya, has shared the screen with his mother in several films.
The mother-son duo first featured together in 2002 Bengali film 'Desh'. Helmed by Raja Sen, it tells the story of a freedom fighter who moves to the United States under the pressure of her son Anjan.
They also starred in 'Laaga Chunari Mein Daag – Journey Of A Woman', which also featured Rani Mukerjee and Konkana Sen in lead roles.
After the 2007 film, Jaya and Abhishek were seen in 'Drona'.
Ameesha Patel and her mom Asha in 'Kaho naa Pyaar Hai'
The 2000 film, which marked the debut of veteran actor-turned-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan's son Hrithik, also marked the debut of actor Ameesha Patel.
The blockbuster also starred Ameesha Patel’s mom, Asha Patel. Asha played the role of Hirtik's second character Raj Chopra’s mom.
Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai featured Hrithik in double roles and had Amisha Patel as the female lead opposite him. It became the highest grossing film that year and won 92 awards and selected in the Guinness Book of Records for maximum number of awards for a single film in a year.
Rati and Tanuj Virwani in 'Purani Jeans'
Yesteryear actor Rati Agnihotri had an extended cameo in 2014 coming-of-age drama film 'Purani Jeans', which featured his son Taran Virwani in the lead role. The film tells the story of young boy who returns to his hometown and reconnects with his old friends.
Tanuj played the character of Sidharth Ray aka Sid, while his real-life mom essayed the role of Sid's mother.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)