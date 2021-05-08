Mother's Day 2021: Bollywood films that celebrate the spirit of motherhood

Mother's Day is a celebration of the mother of the family. It is the celebration of motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society. A mother is a child's first friend and she deserves a day of pampering and delight.
In this current era of COVID-19, we have to stay home instead of taking our mothers out but we can still have a great time at home especially if we pick out a great movie to celebrate the occasion.
Here are some Bollywood films that celebrate the spirit of motherhood:
1. We are Family
This is a story of two kinds of mothers who would do anything for children. It shows us that motherhood takes some getting used to but you figure it out as long as you care for children. It shows us how mothers go through a lot of difficulties in life but they power through just for us.
In this movie, Kajol plays the role of a mother who would do anything for her kids. She is divorced from her husband (Arjun Rampal). He, however, is currently married to Shreya who is played by Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Kajol makes peace with this and it is later revealed her character has cancer.
2. English Vinglish
This movie teaches us that a mother can do anything she sets her mind to and that a family should always treat a mother with respect. It revolves around a woman named Shashi played by late actress Sridevi. She sells laddoos as a home-run business. She enrolls in an English-speaking course to stop her husband and daughter from mocking her lack of English skills and gains self-respect in the process.
3. Nil Battey Sannata
We learn that a mother will really do anything for her child's well-being when we watch this movie. The story of this movie revolves around Chanda, a single mother played by actress Swara Bhaskar and her daughter Apeksha.
Chanda is a high-school drop-out working as a maid and at some other menial jobs. Her daughter Apeksha is disinterested in studies and believes there is no point as her destiny too is to be a maid. With her boss's advice, Chanda enrolls in her daughter's class to keep her interested in her schoolwork.
4. Mom
This movie teaches us that a mother will go above and beyond to make sure that a person who has hurt her child gets the punishment they deserve, even if she is the child's stepmother. The film stars Sridevi as a vigilante who sets out to avenge her stepdaughter, played by actress Sajal Ali, after she is sexually assaulted at a party.
5. Secret Superstar
This movie shows us that a mother will sometimes put herself in jeopardy just to see her child shine. It is a coming-of-age story of a teenage girl who aspires to be a singer, uploading videos on YouTube while disguising her identity with a niqab, and deals with her relationships with her mother, father and mentor.
6. Paa
This movie teaches us that a mother will always put her child first even if that means sacrificing her own happiness. It is based on a boy with a rare genetic condition known as progeria and his parents.
