Mother's Day 2021: Bollywood films that celebrate the spirit of motherhood

Mother's Day is a celebration of the mother of the family. It is the celebration of motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society. A mother is a child's first friend and she deserves a day of pampering and delight.

In this current era of COVID-19, we have to stay home instead of taking our mothers out but we can still have a great time at home especially if we pick out a great movie to celebrate the occasion.

Here are some Bollywood films that celebrate the spirit of motherhood:

1. We are Family

This is a story of two kinds of mothers who would do anything for children. It shows us that motherhood takes some getting used to but you figure it out as long as you care for children. It shows us how mothers go through a lot of difficulties in life but they power through just for us.

In this movie, Kajol plays the role of a mother who would do anything for her kids. She is divorced from her husband (Arjun Rampal). He, however, is currently married to Shreya who is played by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kajol makes peace with this and it is later revealed her character has cancer.

2. English Vinglish

This movie teaches us that a mother can do anything she sets her mind to and that a family should always treat a mother with respect. It revolves around a woman named Shashi played by late actress Sridevi. She sells laddoos as a home-run business. She enrolls in an English-speaking course to stop her husband and daughter from mocking her lack of English skills and gains self-respect in the process.