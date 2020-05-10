Mothers Day 2020: Sonu Nigam's new song 'Maa' pays tribute to motherhood

Mumbai: Singer Sonu Nigam has paid a special tribute to motherhood through his song "Maa".

For the song, he united with lyricist Sameer Anjaan and composer Raju Singh.

"It has been rightly said, God cannot be everywhere, so he created mothers and this song resonates the same essence," Sonu said.

"When I first heard the lyrics of the song, it gave me goosebumps and reminded me of the profound times spent with my mother. Beautifully written by Sameer ji and composed by my best friend Raju Singh, the song has some very emotional lines and had an instant connect with the essence of motherhood," he added.

The song celebrates the essence of motherhood, and is a heartwarming ode to mothers everywhere. The song has been released by Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) on occasion of Mother's Day.