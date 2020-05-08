Mother's Day 2020: Single moms of Bollywood who are as fierce as a lioness

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actress Neena Gupta has been vocal about the backlash and struggles she faced for being a single mom. The veteran actress is a proud mom of fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Masaba is the daughter of legendary West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards and Neena. The two were one of the most talked about couple in the 80's as they had a child out of the wedlock. Veteran actress Neena Gupta, a single mother, says her father helped raise her daughter Masaba, adding that he had turned out to be her backbone during the "most crucial time of my life".

"My father played a very important role in raising my daughter, he especially shifted to Mumbai to help me. I cannot express how thankful I am to him. He was my backbone during the most crucial time of my life," she said.

Sushmita Sen