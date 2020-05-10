Mother’s Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and other B-town celebs share heartfelt wishes

Mother’s Day is here and Bollywood celebs have followed social media suit to pay special tribute to their moms on this special day. From throwback pictures to childhood nostalgia, actors have penned down adorable notes to thank their mommy dearest.
Sara Ali Khan – “Meri Maa ki Maa Thank you for creating Mommy”
Vicky Kaushal – “Dodging them till date. Keep them coming Maa. Love you!”
Anupam Kher –“ मां !! इससे छोटा कोई शब्द हो तो बताओ.. और माँ से बड़ा कोई हो तो बताओ? #हरदिनमाँकादिन #DulariRocks” (Mother! Tell me if there is any word smaller than this...and tell me if anyone is bigger than mother)
Sonam Kapoor – “Mama I love you. Miss you so so so much.. I can’t wait to see you and hug you tight. Happy Mother’s Day..”
Rakul Preet Singh – “Mommmmmy it’s ur day and I can’t tell you how much I love you Behind all our stories is our mothers story because hers is where yours begins ! Thank you mom for writing my story and being my strength throughout the journey. You have taught me how to be selfless , kind , to understand love , to be a fearless independent girl and most importantly to be balanced. I cannot ever thank you enough but I can promise to be a best version of myself with each passing day. Love love love you”
