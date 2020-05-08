Mothers Day 2020: Remembering Bollywood’s evil mothers-in-law

When one needs to describe a ruthless and unforgiving mother-in-law, cinema buffs will trace it back to late actress Lalita Pawar. However, she took upon the roles as a vamp only after an accident that changed her life forever. It so happened, that the shoot of the film Jung-E-Azadi (1948), Bhagwan Dada slapped her so hard that it caused a facial paralysis and burst a vein in her left eye, and it left her scarred for life. She went on to take other roles that came her way. Her first stint as a mother-in-law in V Shantaram’s Dahej gained her the spot of a fearsome ‘saas’. Other notable works include her roles in films like Sau Din Saas Ke, Ghar Sansar, Junglee, Phool Aur Patthar and Hum Dono among others.

